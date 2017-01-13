Namibia: Businessman Tries Hand At Fish Farming

Ongwediva — Tobias Kuutumbeni, a well-known businessperson in Oshakati in the Oshana Region, fondly known as 'Toppy', has excavated an earth dam that now holds an estimated 100 000 fish.

Kuutumbeni said he witnessed a heavy flow of water running through his premises and decided to excavate a dam that could store the water and at the same create a fish pond six meters deep.

Kuutumbeni started digging the dam in 2015 October, which he completed in March last year.

"I was lucky that just after I completed digging the dam the rains poured and the dam was full to capacity," Kuutumbeni said.

"When the dam was full I realised that there was a high number of fish in it and decided to buy fish food and vitamins to feed the fish and they have grown in numbers," he said.

"I was amazed by the way the fish multiply in a very short time. I am encouraged. I am now planning to set up small ponds and this one will be a water reservoir. I did not expect this," Kuutumbeni gushed.

"The fish will always multiply fast when you give them scientifically proven food and vitamin meant for fish," he noted.

He orders fish food from South Africa, as buying fish food in Namibia is very expensive.

He has already spent about N$35 000 on fish food and said he is planning to excavate more earth dams in other regions to harvest water and farm with fish.

"With the skill I have of excavating earth dams, I decided not to keep this knowledge to myself, but to rather share it with the public by digging those dams with own resources," he said.

Kuutumbeni also runs a business called Bush Bar in Ongwediva.