SOME shops at Chinatown were still selling expired food products yesterday, despite the recent raids and confiscations by the police and the Agro Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta).

The Namibian yesterday visited two grocery outlets at the Chinatown complex in Windhoek's Northern Industrial Area, and discovered that most of the food products on the shelves of shop 16 were expired, or had no expiry date.

A worker at one of the shops told The Namibian that most of their goods had expired.

A packet of Chinese noodles bought by The Namibian from one of the shops has an expiry date of September 2016.

The shop owners refused to talk to The Namibian yesterday, claiming that they could not speak English.

City of Windhoek health inspector responsible for Chinatown, Ester Ndjalo, said they were aware of certain shops selling expired goods, and that they had informed the owners to remove such goods.

"We were there with my manager, and we told them not to sell. It is difficult with these people because they sometimes have the machinery to change the expiry dates on the products," she stated.

When informed that the shops were still selling the products yesterday, Ndjalo told The Namibian that because of a lack of manpower, they would only discuss the matter on Tuesday next week.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said they would continue with operations, and were carrying out random inspections throughout the city.

"The public is welcome to alert us if they come across expired goods. They can contact us on this number: 061 2902911," Amutenya said.

She added that expired goods would be confiscated and destroyed, and fines issued in accordance with the Public and Environmental Health Act.

Amutenya further said the shop where the expired maize meal was found on Wednesday was fined N$2 000 for selling expired and damaged goods.

Section 49 of the Public and Environmental Health Act states that a person who contravenes the law commits an offence, and is liable to a fine not exceeding N$100 000, or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years, or to both.

Amta recently confiscated three truck-loads amounting to at least 50 000kg of expired maize and other edible goods at a Chinatown shop.