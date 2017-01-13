Liberia: Govt Presents Car to Miss. Liberia

Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe has presented a brand new Renault Logan vehicle to the winner of the 2016/2017 Miss Liberia Beauty Pageant, Miss Wokie Dolo.

Miss Wokie Dolo, a former Miss Cuttington University, was announced winner of the 2016/2017 Miss Liberia beauty contest following an impressive performance on December 30, 2016.

Minister Nagbe presented the car to Miss Dolo, following the Ministry of Information regular Thursday's Press briefing.

Prior to the presentation of the car, the organizer of the pageant presented Miss Dolo to the Government of Liberia through the ministry. The pageant was organized by 11 Strip Entertainment in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.

Minister Nagbe, who said he witnessed the show via the internet, thanked the contenders for the excellent exhibitions of their talents.

Nagbe indicated that the contestants were eloquent and up to the task, despite the financial constrains the organizers faced.

He promised that the government would support Miss Dolo's project across the country.

Miss Dolo lauded the organizers and the Ministry of Information for allowing them to showcase their talents.