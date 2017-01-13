Liberia: Ellen Congratulates Laffor

Liberia's Chief Patron of Sports, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has congratulated South Africa-based Anthony Snoti Laffor, for his outstanding performance in making Liberia proud.

Receiving Jersey # 28, the Liberian leader said "let me thank you for making us proud."

Laffor is the first Liberian player to win the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The Liberian international played a key role for his team, Mamelodi Sundowns to win a trophy.

Laffor got the opener in the semi-final 2nd leg after Sundowns defeated Zambian side ZESCO 3-2 on aggregate.

He also got the opener and provided support in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final when Sundowns defeated Zamalek 3-0, which gave them an advantage to move on to the 2nd leg of the final.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader made the comments went she received in audience Liberia's professional player Anthony Snoti Laffor, on Thursday, January 12, 2017 during a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was escorted to the President's office by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Saah Charles N'Tow.

President Sirleaf praised Laffor for his endeavor in putting Liberia on the soccer landscape of Africa adding, "If you were not competitive; if you were not strong, if you were not disciplined, you would never have risen to the place where you could be identified and then move to the place where you have become the champion of Africa."

She commended Laffor for his inspiration and commitment to Liberia because according to her, his achievement is a symbol of hope especially for remembering his country.

President Johnson -Sirleaf encouraged him to stay in touch with Liberia.

She thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the encouragement given to Laffor that has allowed him to reach this far.

Speaking earlier, Laffor said he was grateful to President Sirleaf and all Liberians for all the support given him.

He said if he had not come to Liberia to present his medal to President Sirleaf, he would have been ungrateful to Liberia.

He thanked President Sirleaf for the audience and presented his championship medal along with his number '28' Jersey to President Sirleaf in appreciation of her support to the development sports by the Government of Liberia.

Laffor who is also the former Captain of the Liberian National Team, the Lone Star promised President Sirleaf that Liberia will qualify for the next round of the African Cup of Nations.

For his part, the Minister of Youth & Sports in his introductory comments said Anthony Laffor has setup a Foundation aimed at supporting young people back home, something described by President Sirleaf as exceptional.

The ceremony was graced by senior government officials including Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Presidential Press Secretary, sports journalists amongst others.