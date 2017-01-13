Liberia: Lawmaker Wants Precinct At Prisons

With barely 19 days to the start of the nationwide voter registration exercise, there are plans for pre-trail detainees to register in order to be eligible to vote in the pending 2017 general and presidential elections.

Pre-trial detainees are individuals, who have been accused of committing criminal offenses, but have not been tried before a court of competent jurisdiction. Some of these offenses are minor, while others are major based on the crimes committed.

Bong County Rep. George S. Mulbah told lawmakers Thursday that article 77b gives the right to every Liberian to vote and to participate in the election process, adding that an accused is innocent, until proven guilty before the court of competent jurisdiction.

"Pre-trial detainees should be given the opportunity to participate in the elections process, because they haven't been convicted of any crimes" Rep. Mulbah stressed.

Representatives Matthew Zarzar, Acarous M. Gray and Larry Younquoi of Sinoe, Montserrado and Nimba counties respectively spoke of the need to look at the issue critically and put in place safety mechanisms.

However, Nimba County Representative Samuel G.Z. Kogar differed on grounds that pre-trial detainees would be coerced to vote wrongly by those they allegedly offended.

Kogar stated "for the fact that you are taken to prison, you can't make an independent decision and you will likely be coerced to vote wrongly by your accuser".

Rep. Jeremiah Koung requested lawmakers to liaise with NEC for technical details concerning establishing mobile polling precinct at prisons, while Rep. Henry B. Fahnbulleh told members of that body to look at the issue from a technical perspective.