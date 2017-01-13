South Africa: 'If They Get Bail, We'll Run Them Over With a Car' - Mom of Slain Baby

The mother of 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward, who died when a stray bullet struck her during a shooting in Ocean View on December 30, says she may resort to violence should the two men suspected of killing her daughter get released on bail.

"If they do get bail, God I don't know. We are going to drive them over, neh? Yah, we will chase them and run them over with a car," Cindy Woodward told journalists outside the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Larry Johnson and Christopher September appeared in the court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It was Johnson's first appearance after his arrest on Wednesday.

Defence attorney Adrian Samuels, representing Johnson, told News24 that he would not have defended the accused if he thought he was guilty.

"Well look, I can categorically state that were my client to have told me that he was involved with this particular murder, I would've felt extremely uncomfortable and in all likelihood would not have acted for him," Samuels said.

But Woodward criticised Samuels.

"I hope he has children so that he can feel... what if they had to shoot his child?"

Support from community

Inside the court, prosecutor Darlin Bucher said the State was opposing bail for both accused.

Bucher said Johnson had previously been found guilty on other charges.

Magistrate Ludwig van Rhoode postponed the matter to February 23 for a formal bail application.

Both suspects will remain in custody until their next appearance.

About 40 Ocean View residents attended Friday's court proceedings.

Democratic Alliance Ward 61 councillor Patricia Francke said the justice system often did not work in the favour of victims.

"The justice system fails us a lot. If we are not going to come out in numbers, we will never be heard," Francke said.

Francke said the DA planned to be more actively involved in the community "to show our remorse for deaths, killings, rapes and guns".

Source: News24