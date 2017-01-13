Namibia: Walvis Residents Cancel Sit-in Protest

A PLANNED sit-in protest by Walvis Bay residents in front of the municipal headquarters was Wednesday scrapped because the local authority refused them permission to demonstrate on its premises.

Some 3 360 residents had indicated their willingness to stage the peaceful demonstration in protest at alleged corruption at the Walvis Bay Town Council.

They said some councillors were allegedly involved in corrupt land deals and self-enrichment activities. Community activist Kenneth Iilonga, who heads the protesters, confirmed the protest cancellation to Nampa yesterday.

"Since the municipal council of Walvis Bay, like any other, has the duty to safeguard public property and public open spaces, it opposes the granting of permission to Kenneth Iilonga and his group of supporters to occupy such property or space for camping purposes," the municipality's public relations manager, Kevin Adams, said yesterday.

He said they requested police assistance in the matter and also asked them to advise the group on the best options to approach the issue. Iilonga said the cancellation was made after his meeting with Erongo regional police commander, commissioner Andreas Nelumbu, on Wednesday.

The community activist said they would now seek an audience with the councillors and regional governor Cleophas Mutjavikua to get answers.

Nelumbu said as long as the municipality was against the protest, he would do what was expected of him, which was to keep them off the property.

The police also reasoned that a sit-in protest was not safe.

This, they said, was because there could be theft and damage to public property when many people were gathered at one place.

