Namibia: Gobabis Struggles With Pupil Placement

Windhoek — The Omaheke Directorate of Education has admitted that schools in Gobabis are struggling to find placement for many school-going children as they apparently applied late.

With the 2017 academic year just started, Director of Education in the Omaheke Region, Peka Semba, on Wednesday said many Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have not yet been placed due to shortage of space.

Semba said there is a growing number of pupils flocking to Gobabis due to migration currently taking place in and around the region with people in search of jobs.

"A number of parents are currently migrating to Gobabis and this has made it difficult placing pupils as space has become scarce," he said.

According to him, while a number of pupils have not yet been placed, the directorate was busy working around the clock to ensure pupils are in the classroom come next week.

"Right now we are busy setting up tents at almost all primary schools in Gobabis to ensure that almost everyone is accommodated," he said, adding that they will also introduce afternoon classes to make sure no one is left out.

For the past few years Omaheke Region has been ranked among the poor performing regions in the country.

The 2016 full-time Grade 12 Ordinary Level exam results released on Wednesday show that Omaheke dropped five places from being number six the previous year.

The Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) Grade 10 results released in December show that only 364 learners were promoted to Grade 11 out of 891 who sat for exams last year. The region was ranked among the bottom five in this regard.

Semba attributed the poor performance of pupils to various reasons with one being the lack of parents' participation.

"Well, we cannot squarely blame parents for the poor performance of learners but what we keep saying is that one of the challenges we face is parental participation in our schools," he said, adding that the only time they see parents at schools is in January when they register their children but after that "they disappear".