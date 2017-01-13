13 January 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rubbish Piles Up in Masiphumelele After Tender Expires

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Thembela Ntongana/GroundUp
Rubbish is accummulating on the streets of Masiphumelele.
By Thembela Ntongana

New contractors will only start in February

Rubbish has been piling up in Masiphumelele's streets throughout the festive season and still has not been removed.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that the tender for cleaning and refuse removal in Masiphumelele and various other suburbs expired on 31 December 2016.

Priya Reddy, spokesperson for the City, says a new tender has been awarded and the new contractors will commence on 1 February 2017. She said contingency measures had been taken to start cleaning the township this week, but as of this morning GroundUp saw no evidence of this.

Ronald Banda stays opposite a road where piles of rubbish have been thrown. The smell is unbearable is unbearable when you walk up the road. "I complained in December [to the City] but nothing was done. The people did not come to collect the rubbish and it just kept getting worse and worse," he said.

Banda complained again this year and on Wednesday was told that it would take seven working days for the issue to be sorted. "It smells because people throw all sort of stuff here. It's so dirty. Dogs come and eat from there and there are children that play there which is not healthy. There is crèche just there. What if the children get sick because of that?" asked Banda.

Another resident said that the street cleaning stopped way before the end of December and that even rubbish collection was not done frequently. "People need to take responsibility as well for throwing the rubbish like that, but the City also needs to realise that when bins are not collected people will do such things because not everyone has the resources to go to a dumping site which is far from their homes," she said.

"The City currently has a team of workers and mechanical sweepers working in Masiphumelele," said Reddy.

South Africa

'If They Get Bail, We'll Run Them Over With a Car' - Mom of Slain Baby

The mother of 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward, who died when a stray bullet struck her during a shooting in Ocean View on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.