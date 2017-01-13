Liberia: Bong District #2 Backs Rep. Moye for Second Term

Bong County Electoral District #2 Representative Prince Moye has been petitioned by residents of the district to seek reelection during this year's legislative election slated for October.

Rep. Moye chairs the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, and also the Joint Budget Committee of the 53rd Legislature.

Over 2,000 citizens, mainly youth and women, pledged their support for Rep. Moye at a colorful petitioning ceremony in Gbarnga, Bong County, last Saturday.

"Five years ago, we petitioned you in Gbarnga because we felt you hold the best credential, and today we are petitioning you again, because we still feel you are the best man to lead our district," David Karchue, one of the petitioners, told Rep. Moye on behalf of his kinsmen.

The citizens added that Rep. Moye has fulfilled all his promises by constructing several roads including Mano-Wainsue and Toloma roads, the payment of students' tuition, and the construction and renovation of schools.

They said Rep. Moye's leadership has also empowered women, as thousands of them have received loans through the Nancy Moye Foundation. Some of these women are now self-employed.

Most of the petitioners, who spoke with the Daily Observer, said Moye has embarked on several development programs including tuition aid to deserving students.

"Rep. Moye's works speak and will campaign for him," Siatta Topkapi said.

"In the past five years, the citizens said Moye has proven that he can manage the resources and affairs of the district well and can therefore be entrusted with another six years to continue what he has started," Mercy Dorbor added.

Another petitioner, Ezekiel Mulbah, said the achievements of Rep. Moye are self-evident and that they will zealously work in his favor during the pending October polls.

"Moye continues to upgrade the infrastructure level of the district by construction of roads and bridges that link up the entire district, and in education, health and infrastructure," Moses Leesolee testified.

Meanwhile, it has been established that Rep. Moye is one of the 24 members of the House of Representatives who is "appreciable" in his district and would be "reelected" as shown in the national survey conducted by the Liberia Information Service (LIS).

The survey, Performance Evaluation Research, which was conducted in two months, sought to take stock of achievements made by individual lawmakers and challenges confronting members of the House of Representatives in Liberia's 73 districts.