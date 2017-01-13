Liberia: Prez Sirleaf Makes Several Appointments in Govt

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf yesterday made several appointments in government affecting the ministries of Finance, Information, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, as well as the Land Authority, Small Arms and Anti-Corruption Commissions.

Appointed as the Land Authority's chairperson is Dr. Cecil T.O. Brandy while Ms. Ellen Pratt is Vice Chair for Administration and Customer Service and Mrs. Kau Kidau Fahnbulleh, Commissioner for Land Use and Management. Also appointed are Attorney J. Adams Manobah , Commissioner of Land Policy and Planning and Dr. Samuel A. Gooding, Commissioner, Land Administration.

Ms. Bennietta Jarbo becomes a member of the National Commission on Small Arms.

The President has also appointed Ms. Sheba Browne as Commissioner of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

At the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jeddi M. Armah is appointed Deputy Minister for Public Affairs while Mr. Ricks W. Barsi-Giah will become Deputy Minister for Technical Services and Ms. Joyce C. Kenkpen -Assistant Minister for Culture.

Attorney Philomena Williams is appointed Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Agriculture and Mrs. Seklau E. Wiles, Deputy Minister for Technical Services.

Ministry of Finance and Development Planning appointees include Mr. Anthony G. Myers as Assistant Minister for Budget Division and Mr. Theophilus Addey, Assistant Minister for Regional and Sectoral Planning and Coordination Division.

President Sirleaf appointed Mr. John Ballout, as Ambassador without naming his post.

Mrs. Lucia Massaley Yallah is appointed Deputy Minister for Social Outreach at the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection.

At the Liberia National Police (LNP), the President appointed Ms. Sadatu L. M. Reeves as Deputy Inspector General for Administration, Mr. William K. Mulbah - Deputy Inspector General for Manpower and Development and Mr. Simeon F. Frank, Inspector General for Crime Services.

The President appointed Dr. Jerry B. Nyangbeh as President of Sinoe Community College.

Among her latest appointments at the Ministry of Internal Affairs the President named for Nimba County Mr. Dorr Cooper, Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mr. David L Jacob, Statutory District Superintendent, YarwinMehnsonoh Statutory District, Mr. Abednego Pikawo, Development Superintendent, Yarwin Mehnsonoh Statutory District, and Mr. Josephus Mehnweeleh, Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District, YarwinMehnsonoh Statutory District.

Other Nimba County appointments are Mr. Sam Freeman, Commissioner, Zahnlah Admin. District, Yarwin Mehnsonoh Statutory District, Mr. Kumgbe McGill, Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District, Yarwin Mehnsonoh Statutory District and Mr. Moses Gbakun, District Inspector.

The rest are Mr. Levi Bainboe, Land Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin. District, Mr. Joseph Yarbah, Land Commissioner, Zahnla Admin. District and Mr. Little Belleh, Land Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District.

Appointees for Grand Gedeh County are Tarley A. Weh - County Inspector, Mr. Josephus K. Garley, Relieving Commissioner, Mr. Moses C. Neah, Statutory Supt., Konobo Statutory District and Mr. Abraham G. Gbarduo, Administrative District Commissioner, Tchien Administrative District.

Others are Mr. Joseph W. Tarlue, Administrative District Commissioner

Glio/Twarbo Administrative District, Mr. DwedsonDweh, Township Commissioner, Tarlueville, Tchien Administrative District, Mr. George B. Gbarwea - Township Commissioner, B'hair Admin. District, Mr. Isaac H. Gweh, Township Commissioner, and Karley Farley, Township Commissioner, Glio/Twarbo Administrative District.

Appointees for Gbarpolu County areMr. Thomas Ezike, Asst. Statutory District Supt. for Development, Gbarma, Stat. District; Ms. Teresa Gbanjah, Statutory District Inspector, Gbarma Stat. District; and Mr. Momo Binda, Relieving Commissioner, Gbarma Stat. District.

Others are Mr. Alfred S. Morris, Asst. Stat. Dist. Supt. for Dev., Bopolu Stat. District; Mr. John Sulonkolo, Stat. District Commissioner, Bopolu Stat. District and Mr. Varkpanah Wymon , Relieving Commissioner, Bopolu Stat. District.

The President's appointee for Bong County is Madam Viola N. Cooper, - Mayor, of Gbarnga City.

These appointments, are subject to confirmation by the senate where applicable, according to the Presidential announcement.