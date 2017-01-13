Liberia: Memorial for Eight Religious Advocates Tomorrow

Liberia's eight religious leaders who passed away in the 70s, 80s, and 90s and most recently on Saturday will be memorialized by the National Religious Advocates Memorial Program (CHRAM).

According to the program's organizing chairperson, Julio Theodore Mason, the eight distinguished Liberian religious advocates were chosen for the recognition because of the roles they played during the country's 14 years civil crisis and also during the years of dictatorial regimes.

They eight late advocates included Bishop Stephen Trowen Nagbe, UMC, Rev. Mother Wilhelmina Dukuly, Faith Healing Temple of Jesus Christ; the Most Rev. George Daniel Browne, Episcopal Church of Liberia; Rev. Dr. Roland Jigi Payne, Lutheran Church of Liberia; Most Rev. Michael Kpakala Francis,

Catholic Church of Liberia; Rev. Walter D. Richards, Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention; Rev. Dr. William Nah Dixon, Don Stewart Christ Pentecostal Church; and Sheik Kafumba Konneh, National Muslim Council of Liberia.

He said the religious advocates risked their lives during the course of the civil war by venturing into rebel held areas to bring peace to Liberians irrespective of religious background.

Mason added that the ceremony is a demonstration to motivate the country's current religious leaders to advocate for all Liberians.

He, however, regretted that there is a snail-pace of advocacy from some of the religious leaders in the country and urged them to rally around Liberians to speak out on social, political and economic development issues unfolding in the country.

Eminent citizens, Mrs. Mary Brownell and Mr. Kenneth Y. Best, will serve as guest panellists, according to Mr. Mason because of their reservoirs of knowledge for the occasion.

Mason told the Daily Observer that, during discussions held with current religious leaders in the country, Mr. Best and Mother Brownell were unanimously accepted to speak at the program.

"In our view," Mason said, "our selected panellists have their fingers on most of the unfolding events of both past and present that would give us some sober reflections."

He revealed that Mother Brownell will give the synopsis on religious advocacy in Liberia and the overall impact it has had on the Liberian society.

Kenneth Y. Best, publisher of the Daily Observer newspaper, will give a comprehensive highlight on religious advocacy in Liberia from the angle of the Liberian media and the political development of the nation.

Mason noted that official invitations have been extended to several human rights institutions, organizations and other high profile Liberians.

The program will start on Saturday morning with a parade from the Garretson W. Gibson High School on the Bypass to the theatre of the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.