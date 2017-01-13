Liberia: BCCC Welcomes Palm Seedlings Offer

The president of the Bomi County Community College (BCCC), Dr. Zobong Norman, has welcomed Rep. Edwin. M. Snowe's offer of thousands of palm seedlings to the college to develop a 100 acre palm farm.

He said he wants the BCCC's Department of Agriculture to develop students who will graduate with a passion for agriculture.

Rep. Snowe owns a large palm plantation in the county.

The Montserrado District #6 representative made the offer during a visit to BCCC's Tubmanburg campus last Wednesday where he made cash donations of L$200,000. The student representative council's installation program received L$50,000, the campus based 'Friends of Edwin Snowe' L$50,000 and the student body L$100,000.

Dr. Norman told the Daily Observer yesterday in an interview that he highly appreciates Rep. Snowe's offer. The college will make available 100 acres of land to make Snowe's offer a reality, he said.

"Our Department of Agriculture and the students are excited by Rep. Snowe's offer and we are making it possible for the 100 acres to be ready for the seedlings to be planted.

"It is a means for the school to be able to generate financial resources and give our agriculture students the chance to see the value of what they have chosen to study," he said.

Dr. Norman, who returned to the country over the weekend after visiting Belgium and the United States, said the college is on the move and therefore residents and supporters of the county should see the need to make their contributions to support his administration's determination to provide quality education to its students.

He said the college is expanding in many features and the administration is grateful for the support of the county Legislative Caucus, the Board of Directors, the instructional staff and the students for the united effort that is bringing hope to Liberians who are seeking knowledge from the BCCC.

Christopher D. Momo, Dean of the Department of Agriculture, said Rep. Snowe's visit to the college demonstrated a new direction for the college's advancement.

"We were grateful for his visit, especially when he saw the importance of our department and indicated he is willing to help us.

"We want to thank him for his wonderful support and on behalf of my department want to commend him for the offer," Mr. Momo said.