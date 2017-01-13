Liberia: Presidential Candidate Kennedy Sandy Again? Where Is the LTP's Platform He Promised?

In response to our Editorial of Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in which we said that the standard bearer of the Liberia Transformation Party (LTP), Rev. Kennedy Sandy, had behaved like Pontius Pilate, the Reverend the very next day paid a visit to the Daily Observer office.

Following a cordial and useful discussion, Rev. Sandy promised to send us a copy of his party's Platform, upon which we, too, promised that we would publish a comprehensive story, absolutely free of charge.

Alas, even after several follow-up calls and visits to his party headquarters, during which our reporters were never favored with a face to face meeting with the LTP standard bearer, we have not yet received a copy of the LTP platform!

Yet at the dedication of LTP's Paynesville office earlier this week, the party's acting chair, Aloysius D. Wolloh, declared that "Liberians want leaders who are capable of transformation."

Liberians, he insisted, need leaders "with a sense of direction to transform their lives for the better."

Here again, we are fed with Hamlet's "Words, words, words."

What kind of "transformation in the lives of the Liberian people for the better" can we expect from political leaders who cannot keep a fitting promise--a promise even in his own interest?

Where is the platform, Rev. Sandy? Following your promise, we were sure you would have been the very first party leader in this 2017 political season to produce a platform for the Liberian people to see what stuff you are made of.

Alas! You have turned out to be just another typical politician who makes promises they have no intention of keeping. Most politicians we know, and even those we do not know--for that is the nature of the beast--make high sounding utterances couched in great, impressive promises they have no intention of keeping. The aim, all too frequently is deception, just to get votes, and after that, they quickly forget not just their promises, but most especially the people who believed in these politicians and took them seriously.

Pontius Pilate, you have got to do better, if you want the Liberian people to believe you and take you seriously.

For starts, bring the platform, and bring it today. Otherwise, the people will think that you, your partisans and your party are intellectually bankrupt--with no ideas, but high sounding utterances about "transformation," when you have failed the first transformation test--being true to yourselves and others.

You and all other politicians should be constantly aware and never forget what happened in Liberia's past two elections of 2006 and 2011, when most politicians fooled the Liberian people; for as soon as most of them took power, they forgot about the people and started looking mostly after themselves, their families and friends.

We earnestly pray that the Liberian electorate will not yet again be mesmerized (hypnotized) by meaningless, hypocritical promises, couched in money and bags of rice, and be hoodwinked into choosing another dismal future by voting in politicians who will seek only their own selfish interests.

No! This time, let us exercise our franchise with a high degree of self-respect and love for our country, by voting in people we are reasonably sure will truly and faithfully seek our interests, in a conscientious and solemn bid to move our country and people forward.

Let us elect those who are committed to change decisively the direction of our country, determined to lift us out of ignorance, poverty and disease and lead us to development and prosperity.