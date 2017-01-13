Liberia: Mineral Water Still L$75/Sac

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said it has completed a meeting with stakeholders in addressing the hike in the price of mineral water on the Liberian market.

The Director of Public Affairs, Mitchell Jones, issued the release yesterday in Monrovia.

The meeting included the Liberia Water Producers Association, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MDFP).

The meeting also resolved, among other things, the price of sachet, which remains at the wholesale price of L$75.

According to him, the MOCI, CBL, and LRA will address the foreign exchange challenges to assist both the manufacturing companies and the water producers.

"The Liberia Water Producers will work with the Inter-Ministerial Committee to identify and register all water producing companies, and ensure compliance with applicable standards for the production and sale of packaged water products," he said.

He said all entities found violating the above resolutions will be subject to applicable penalties, including but not limited to fines, confiscation and or closure of business.

It can be recalled that during the festive season, the price a sack of sachet mineral water shot up from 55 or 60 LRD to 100 LRD; while a single sachet, which usually sold for 5 LRD, also moved to ten Liberian dollars or two for 15 Liberian dollars.

Some retailers attributed the increment to the shortage of fuel on the Market, while others blamed Mineral Water Companies for arbitrarily increasing the price of water.

The hike in the price of locally produced mineral water caused serious hardship for the already poverty-stricken population.