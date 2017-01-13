Liberia: GoL Announces Death of Madam Ruth Sando Perry

The Government yesterday announced officially with profound regrets the death of Madam Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry, former chair of the Council of State. She was 77.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Madam Perry died at the home of her son in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America early Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Madam Perry served as the third Interim Chair of the Council of State during the country's civil crisis from September 3, 1996 to August 2, 1997. She succeeded Professor Wilton G. S. Sankawulo and presided over the transition of power to Mr. Charles Taylor following the 1997 special elections.

As a civilian chair of the five-member Council of State, Madam Perry served along with warring faction leaders Charles Taylor of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia; Alhaji G. V. Kromah of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy and Dr. George Boley of the Liberia Peace Council and two other civilian members, Oscar Quiah and Chief Tamba Taylor.

Funeral arrangements for the late Honorable Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry will be announced later.