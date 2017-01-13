Liberia: Margibi Battle Nimba for 3rd Place

After conceding defeats in their semi-final matches of the ongoing National County Sports Meet, Margibi and Nimba Counties will today face each other in the 3rd place playoff of the tournament at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Margibi on Tuesday lost to Montserrado County 5-3 in a penalty shootout, while Nimba were on Wednesday edged out by Maryland in a 2-0 encounter at the ATS.

The last time the two teams met in the finals of the competition was in the 2011 when Nimba defeated Margibi and 2012 when Margibi defeated Nimba two goals to nil to clinch the trophy.

Also in kickball, Grand Bassa will go against Montserrado for the third place at the ATS.

Bassa were on Wednesday defeated by Margibi in the their semi-finals match 2-1 to overcome them by three to two points, while Montserrado were on Tuesday beaten eight to one by defending champions, Nimba County.

The third place play bronze medal game or consolation game is a single match that is included in many sporting knockout tournaments to decide which competitor or team will be credited with finishing third and fourth.

In another development, ahead of Sunday's finals between Montserrado and Maryland Counties, the coach of Montserrado, Samuel Sumo has expressed confidence of his capturing the trophy against the Marylanders.

According to Coach Sumo, his boys are fully prepared finals and will use his same system that qualified his side to the finals.

The last encounter between the two sides in the second group stage of this year's edition ended in a one-all draw.

According to records, the last time the two met in the final was in 1956 when Maryland won the trophy and did not reach the finals until 2017.

Montserrado, this will mark the fifth time the county has appeared in the finals, but are yet to win the trophy.

It is now a challenge for Coach Sumo of Montserrado to end the county's record of losing in finals and also a huge task for Maryland's Coach Emmanuel Baffoe to make a historic win for Maryland after 61 years.