Liberia: Internal Affairs Minister Rants On Decentralization Success

Gbarnga — The Minister of Internal Affairs, Dr. Henrique Tokpa, says the decentralization program is well on course with all three components being implemented.

The Internal Affairs Minister said the implementation of the National Policy Denaturalization and Local Governance has three components, namely: Administrative, Fiscal and Political Decentralization.

The MIA has in recent time embarked on town hall meetings with citizens on the importance of service centers across the country.

The conduct of the town hall meetings, as contained in the Comprehensive Strategy Document of the Liberia Decentralization Support Program, is a civic engagement activity intended to create awareness among rural dwellers about the decentralization program, especially in the County Service Centers initiative.

Dr. Tokpa said in an effort to raise awareness about the herculean governance reform drive, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is rolling out several public awareness activities, by which the public is informed, it appreciates the government's efforts and As well take ownership.

One of such activities, according to Minister Tokpa, is the conduct of town hall meetings, with a target of populated centers and communities.

Dr. Tokpa was speaking at a one-day town hall meeting on Service Deconcentration at the Gbarnga administration building Thursday, January 12, 2017.

During a rapid assessment in 2014, town hall meetings were identified as means through which information sharing with people can be achieved.

When County Service Centers (CSCs) are opened, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, its communication team will organize town hall meeting in the 15 counties of Liberia.

Already, FrontPage Africa has gathered, several town hall meetings have been held in Grand Bassa and Margibi counties. At a starting point in Bong, the ministry will hold town hall meeting in Salala district on January 13, 2017.

FrontPage Africa has also gathered that plans are being finalized to go Nimba and other counties as more county centers will be opening.

The town hall meeting exercises, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are opened to all levels or groups of the population: disabled, women, drivers' union, motorcyclists, civil society, intellectual centers, students, media, local and traditional leaders and the public.

Participants, meanwhile, lauded the Government of Liberia for the establishment of the Bong County Service Center.

They said the Service Center has helped eased constraints they faced in processing key documents like birth, licenses and others.

They recommended that the ministry make routine awareness on the essence of the Service Center.