Liberia: A Good Thing Muah Resigned - an Open Door for Investigation

editorial

LIBERIA TELECOMMUNICATION CORPORATION Managing Director Sebastian Muah on Wednesday tendered his resignation amid FrontPage Africa investigation into a shoddy INVESTMENT OF US$225,000 IN A CASINO IN CENTRAL AFRICA REPUBLIC.

THE RESIGNATION ENDS MUAH long journey in public service that saw him occupies several high profile government positions.

"I PRESENT MY COMPLIMENTS AND WISH to formally submit my resignation as Managing Director of LIBTELCO effective immediately and will work with your new management team to transition over the next 2 weeks all that will be required of me if needed. I am hopeful this time will be adequate to allow a smooth transition."

"WHEN I ACCEPTED THIS OPPORTUNITY to lead LIBTELCO 28 months ago, I agreed with the President to a timeline of 24 months. That period has since expired," Muah said.

A FEW MONTHS AGO, FPA STUMBLED UPON information that Mr. Sebastian Muah, head of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO) had acquired shares in a Casino located in the Ledger Plaza in Bangui, the Central African Republic.

MUAH HAD DENIED ANY INVOLVEMENT IN A CASINO business in Central Africa initially after FrontPageAfrica contacted him to answer to the allegations. Getting Muah side by giving him due diligence as require by this noble profession was taking out of context.

THE LIBTECOL BOSS QUICKLY SAW the opportunity to turn it into an extortion saga, smartly finding a way to sway the public from the real issue but it didn't help outgoing LIBTECOL Boss.

"MY RESIGNATION COMES IN THE WAKE OF revelations of poor judgment exhibited in a series of emails exchanges with the editor of FrontPage Africa," he said in resignation letter.

WHILE MUAH RESIGNATION LETTER HAS opened room for more investigation, the outgoing LIBTECOL Boss should be thanked for mustering the courage to tender his resignation on the basis of corruption allegation - something that is rare in this part of the world.

"FOR THIS AS A LEADER AND PROFESSIONAL, I apologized to the President, the Board of Directors and the Liberian people.

"MY DECISION TODAY, HOWEVER, perceived, is in the best interest of our country and Government that has come under immense pressure in recent time as it relates to the perception of graft and corruption.

THIS FINAL YEAR OF THIS ADMINISTRATION is NOT the time for further distractions and I do not intend to be part of such distraction that will essentially render me ineffective."

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS, TOO OFTEN, cling onto their position in the wake of scandalous audit report, Liberia Anti-Corruption investigation, using the law that one is innocent unless proven guilty.

ONE CLASSIC EXAMPLE OF OFFICIAL HOLDING on to power amid corruption allegation is the Global Witness saga involving several government officials.

SPEAKER ALEX TYLER HELD THE LOWER HOUSE hostage on grounds that corruption allegation and indictment is not sufficient for him to step aside.

VARNEY SHERMAN, MORRIS SAYTUMAH, Fomba Sirleaf and the rest involved in the Global Witness saga still enjoy their comfortable office and riding SUVs with tax payer money.

MUAH DID THE HONORABLE THING to step aside to allow the Ministry of Justice to perform it job as required by the law.

"LIKE I DID WHEN CALLED UPON BY THE JUSTICE MINISTRY, I will make myself, my records and whatever is required available upon request to the authorities on the allegations of me investing $250,000 into a casino in Central Africa Republic. I hope we can accelerate this so that my name is cleared and both the country and myself can move on," he wrote.

FRONTPAGE IS NOT A COURT AND WILL NEVER pretends to be one. Our job as one of the leading new organs in Liberia is among several others, to unearth corruptions and abuse of power etc.

THIS IS NOT FPA VICTORY; IT is a victory for the fight against corruption and the Liberian people.

IT IS OUR HOPE THAT THIS CASE DOESN'T end up like many other cases that languish in court and later thrown out due to the government intentionally inability to pursue the case. We are all eyes and ears on the next step.