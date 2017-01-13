12 January 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sheba Brown, John Ballout, Others Resurface in Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made several appointments in government affecting the Ministries of Finance, Information, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, as well as the Land Authority, Small Arms and Anti-Corruption Commissions.

Those appointed are:

Land Authority

Dr. Cecil T. O. Brandy

Chairperson

Ms. Ellen Pratt

Vice- Chair, Administration/Customer Service

Mrs. Kau Kidau Fahnbulleh

Commissioner, Land Use/Management

Atty. J. Adams Manobah

Commissioner, Land Policy &Planning

Dr. Samuel A. Gooding

Commissioner, Land Administration

Small Arms Commission

Member, National Commission on Small Arms

Ms. Bennietta Jarbo

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission

Sheba Browne

Commissioner

Ministry of Information

Mr. Jeddi M. Armah

Deputy Minister, Public Affairs

Mr. Ricks W. Barsi-Giah

Deputy Minister, Technical Services

Ms. Joyce C. Kenkpen

Assistant Minister, Culture

Ministry of Agriculture

Attorney Philomena Williams

Deputy Minister for Administration

Mrs. Seklau E. Wiles

Deputy Minister for Technical Services

Ministry of Finance

Mr. Anthony G. Myers

Assistant Minister for Budget Division

Mr. Theophilus Addey

Assistant Minister for Regional and Sectoral

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mr. John Ballout

Ambassador

Ministry of Gender

Mrs. Lucia Massaley Yallah

Deputy Minister, Social Outreach

Liberia National Police

Ms. Sadatu L. M. Reeves

Deputy Inspector General for Administration

Mr. William K. Mulbah

Deputy Inspector General for Manpower & Dev.

Mr. Simeon F. Frank

Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services

Sinoe Community College

Dr. Jerry B. Nyangbeh

President

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Nimba County

Mr. Dor Cooper

Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mehnsonoh Statutory District

Mr. David L Jacob

Statutory District Superintendent, Yarwin

Mr. Abednego Pikawo

Development Superintendent, Yarwin

Mr. Josephus Mehnweeleh

Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District,

Mr. Sam Freeman

Commissioner, Zahnlah Admin. Mehnsonoh Statutory District

Mr. Kumgbe McGill

Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District, Yarwin

Mr. Moses Gbakun

District Inspector

Mr. Levi Bainboe

Land Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District

Mr. Joseph Yarbah

Land Commissioner Zahnla Admin District

Mr. Little Belleh

Land Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District

Grand Gedeh County

Tarley A. Weh

County Inspector

Mr. Josephus K. Garley

Relieving Commissioner

Mr. Moses C. Neah

Statutory Supt., Konobo Statutory District

Mr. Abraham G. Gbarduo

Administrative District Commissioner, Tchien

Mr. Joseph W. Tarlue

Administrative District Commissioner, Glio/Twarbo

Mr. Dwedson Dweh

Township Commissioner, Tarlueville, Tchien Administrative District

Mr. George B. Gbarwea

Township Commissioner, B'hair Admin. District

Mr. Isaac H. Gweh

Township Commissioner, Karley Farley Township, Glio/Twarbo Administrative District

Gbarpolu County

Mr. Thomas Ezike

Asst. Statutory District Supt. for Development, Gbarma District

Ms. Teresa Gbanjah

Statutory District Inspector, Gbarma District

Mr. Momo Binda

Relieving Commissioner, Gbarma Stat. District

Mr. Alfred S. Morris

Asst. Stat. Dist. Supt. for Dev, Bopolu District

Mr. John Sulonkolo

District Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District

Mr. VarkpanahWymon

Relieving Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District

Bong County

Madam Viola N. Cooper

Mayor, Gbarnga City

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian senate where applicable.

Liberia

Official Accused of Corruption Prevented From Traveling - Reports

Ever since news emerged about his alleged casino investment in Bangui, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Sebastian Muah… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.