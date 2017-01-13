Liberia: Sheba Brown, John Ballout, Others Resurface in Government

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has made several appointments in government affecting the Ministries of Finance, Information, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, as well as the Land Authority, Small Arms and Anti-Corruption Commissions.
Those appointed are:
Land Authority
Dr. Cecil T. O. Brandy
Chairperson
Ms. Ellen Pratt
Vice- Chair, Administration/Customer Service
Mrs. Kau Kidau Fahnbulleh
Commissioner, Land Use/Management
Atty. J. Adams Manobah
Commissioner, Land Policy &Planning
Dr. Samuel A. Gooding
Commissioner, Land Administration
Small Arms Commission
Member, National Commission on Small Arms
Ms. Bennietta Jarbo
Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission
Sheba Browne
Commissioner
Ministry of Information
Mr. Jeddi M. Armah
Deputy Minister, Public Affairs
Mr. Ricks W. Barsi-Giah
Deputy Minister, Technical Services
Ms. Joyce C. Kenkpen
Assistant Minister, Culture
Ministry of Agriculture
Attorney Philomena Williams
Deputy Minister for Administration
Mrs. Seklau E. Wiles
Deputy Minister for Technical Services
Ministry of Finance
Mr. Anthony G. Myers
Assistant Minister for Budget Division
Mr. Theophilus Addey
Assistant Minister for Regional and Sectoral
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Mr. John Ballout
Ambassador
Ministry of Gender
Mrs. Lucia Massaley Yallah
Deputy Minister, Social Outreach
Liberia National Police
Ms. Sadatu L. M. Reeves
Deputy Inspector General for Administration
Mr. William K. Mulbah
Deputy Inspector General for Manpower & Dev.
Mr. Simeon F. Frank
Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services
Sinoe Community College
Dr. Jerry B. Nyangbeh
President
Ministry of Internal Affairs
Nimba County
Mr. Dor Cooper
Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mehnsonoh Statutory District
Mr. David L Jacob
Statutory District Superintendent, Yarwin
Mr. Abednego Pikawo
Development Superintendent, Yarwin
Mr. Josephus Mehnweeleh
Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District,
Mr. Sam Freeman
Commissioner, Zahnlah Admin. Mehnsonoh Statutory District
Mr. Kumgbe McGill
Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District, Yarwin
Mr. Moses Gbakun
District Inspector
Mr. Levi Bainboe
Land Commissioner, Mehnsonoh Admin District
Mr. Joseph Yarbah
Land Commissioner Zahnla Admin District
Mr. Little Belleh
Land Commissioner, Blinlon Admin District
Grand Gedeh County
Tarley A. Weh
County Inspector
Mr. Josephus K. Garley
Relieving Commissioner
Mr. Moses C. Neah
Statutory Supt., Konobo Statutory District
Mr. Abraham G. Gbarduo
Administrative District Commissioner, Tchien
Mr. Joseph W. Tarlue
Administrative District Commissioner, Glio/Twarbo
Mr. Dwedson Dweh
Township Commissioner, Tarlueville, Tchien Administrative District
Mr. George B. Gbarwea
Township Commissioner, B'hair Admin. District
Mr. Isaac H. Gweh
Township Commissioner, Karley Farley Township, Glio/Twarbo Administrative District
Gbarpolu County
Mr. Thomas Ezike
Asst. Statutory District Supt. for Development, Gbarma District
Ms. Teresa Gbanjah
Statutory District Inspector, Gbarma District
Mr. Momo Binda
Relieving Commissioner, Gbarma Stat. District
Mr. Alfred S. Morris
Asst. Stat. Dist. Supt. for Dev, Bopolu District
Mr. John Sulonkolo
District Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District
Mr. VarkpanahWymon
Relieving Commissioner, Bopolu Statutory District
Bong County
Madam Viola N. Cooper
Mayor, Gbarnga City
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian senate where applicable.