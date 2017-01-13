Liberia: Palm Spring Hotel Threatens Lawsuit Against Radio Stations

Monrovia — The management of Palm Spring Hotel has threatened a lawsuit against two media institutions, Fabric and Freedom Radio stations who reported that the hotel was engaged in bad labor practices.

"Management in concert with its legal counsel will institute defamatory law suits against any media institution including Fabric Radio and Freedom Radio, participating in the orchestrated smear campaign," Palm Spring management noted.

Palm Spring accused the Fabric and Freedom Radio of being on a smear campaign against its management.

"Management categorically denies these allegations a mere calumny of lies, orchestrated by persons, who because of personal reasons, have embarked on a campaign of smear against the management of the Palm Spring.

"The fact that no one was invited from Palm Spring on these programs or contacted violates basic ethics of professional journalism, and confirms our belief that these programs are merely paid propaganda, devoid of journalistic ethics," the hotel management stated in a release.

The Palm Spring management said it notes with dismay the increasing avalanche of negative publicity unleashed against it in the print and electronic media in the past week.

"Most importantly, management takes note of programs aired recently on Fabric Radio and Freedom Radio, discussing the alleged Bad Labor practice, unpaid taxes, unpaid salaries of employees etc. All of these allegations are untrue and baseless," the release stated.

"We believe that these allegations reflect nothing but an orchestrated campaign by our detractors in association with undesirable elements of the media to tarnish the image of this business."

"We reiterate that not only is the Palm Spring tax compliant but does not owe any of its employees as erroneously alleged," the release averred.