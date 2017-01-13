13 January 2017

Nigeria: Bomb Hits Madagali Again

By Iro Dan Fulani

At least three suicide bombers blew themselves Friday morning in Madagali, Adamawa, North East Nigeria, residents and officials have said.

Residents said three suicide bombers blew up themselves while approaching a security check point, where vehicles are stopped and screened before being allowed into the town.

"This morning the suicide bombers blew up themselves after they were intercepted by local vigilantes stationed at the check point and already two vigilantes lost their lives in the process," Ladi Musa, a local resident, said.

But when contacted on phone , the chairman of Madagali Yusuf Muhammad Gulak, told journalists that the casualty figure was yet to be established.

"Presently I am on my way to the town, but I was reliably told that the incident occurred at the entrance of the town where people gather for screening before getting to the town.

"You know today is the market day, and probably the suicide bombers might be aiming the market where people do business and other transactions.

"I am yet to get the casualty details," the chairman said.

The member representing Madagali and Michika Federal constituency, Adamu Kamale, said that, " We wake up again today with yet another sad development as at 8:30 a.m. we got reports that bombs exploded at a checking point in Madagali.

"Though we are yet to get details of lost of lives but we heard that there were injuries.

Akintoye Badare, a Major and spokesman of the 28th Task Force Battalion, Mubi said he was yet to get details.

