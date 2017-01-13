13 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Four Boko Haram, 100 Motor Bikes Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four Boko Haram members, carrying concealed 100 motorcycles have been arrested by Nigerian troops.

According to army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman , the fleeing terrorists were arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Madaki village in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade.

The terrorists were named as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town. The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation, Sani stated.

According to Usman, following the dislodgement and sequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa forest, the terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution

On 11 January, the commander of Operation Lafiya Dole similarly announced the arrest of 963 Boko Haram suspects in five days, between January 4 and 9.

Nigeria

Bomb Hits Madagali Again

At least three suicide bombers blew themselves Friday morning in Madagali, Adamawa, North East Nigeria, residents and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.