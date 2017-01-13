South Africa: A Tale of Two Speeches - Zuma and Obama's Legacies, in Their Own Words

analysis

It is perhaps unfair to compare the speech that President Jacob Zuma delivered on Sunday with that of US President Barack Obama on Tuesday. Obama is a masterful orator and throughout his presidency delivered speeches that made us laugh, brought us to tears, gave hope and helped us dream. Zuma too could bring you to tears, only because his speeches are so mind-numbingly boring, they could ferment fruit. These were meant to be legacy speeches - Obama's last as president and Zuma's last ANC January 8th statement. But history will remember only one of them. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Zuma's final speech to the ANC will probably be the opening address at the party's 54th national conference, which is to be held in Gauteng in December. It will be a political report on his presidency and the organisation he leads. Thereafter, he will hand over the reins to a new ANC president, who will deliver the closing address.

Much has been written about the state of the ANC under Zuma's leadership and all that went horribly wrong. But it is helpful to look back at what he himself set out to do. Zuma delivered his first speech as ANC president at...