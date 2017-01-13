12 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Transmission of August Election Results Will Be Prompt, IEBC Assures

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judie Kaberia

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has put measures in place to ensure that the August General Election results will be transmitted promptly.

In an interview with Capital FM News, IEBC Deputy Commission Secretary Marjan Hussein said the commission had taken into consideration the 12 percent of areas in the country without network coverage.

"It is recognised that there will be some parts in Kenya where the network will not be available and therefore the commission has been tasked to work with Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) to come up with ways of addressing that issue," he explained.

According to CAK, 94.4 percent of the country's population has network coverage of 2G which is mainly reliable for voice.

78 percent of the country on the other hand has 3G network coverage which can support both voice and sending of data.

However, to send huge data, 3G and 4G are the most adequate according to Marjan.

"There are certain areas where even 2G is less than five percent e.g Garissa, Turkana, Samburu - they have little coverage and in fact some areas have no network at all," he explained.

To ascertain and mark areas that are not well covered, IEBC will conduct a test drive after the Mass Voter Registration (MVR) that will kick off next week.

Areas that are not covered by network, satellite phones will be deployed to be used for results transmission during the August Election.

"After registering people, we are going to do some test drive to see whether all those polling stations have network coverage of not. And where we will find there is no network, we will declare them," he said.

According to the amended election law, IEBC is authorised to make it public areas that are out of network coverage.

"In those areas we will use satellite phones for transmission purposes."

However, in other parts of the country that are fully covered with network, transmission of results will be done electronically and promptly using existing connections.

Kenya

Govt Gives Doctors More Time to End Strike

The government has extended the time for resolving the doctors' labour dispute from 60 to 90 days in a move seeking to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.