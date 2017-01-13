Kenya: There's Still a Lot to Be Done - Nyangweso

Nairobi — Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has admitted the military side still has a lot to do before the start of the season despite winning 2-0 against Muhoroni Youth in their first pre-season friendly match on Thursday.

Ulinzi, who resumed training a week ago, beat Muhoroni with goals from Oscar Wamalwa and Justine Onwong'a, a game that gave Nyangweso an opportunity to assess the level of preparedness ahead of a busy 2017 schedule that includes the CAF Confederations Cup.

"It was good to win our first game of the year and of course it gave us a very good insight on where we are and where we want to be. There is still a lot we need to do especially in terms of building up our fitness and team cohesion," the military man told Capital Sport.

He was also impressed with the baby steps made by new signing Baron Oketch who came in five minutes into the second half.

"He has the quality we need and he showed it in the minutes he played. But he still has to work harder to gel with his team mates and the good thing is we have several friendly matches before the season begins for us to achieve this," Nyangweso added.

The tactician also fielded Stephen Ochollah and Evans Amwoka, both who missed last season due to military duties and he says they have shown signs of a positive comeback but still have to work on their fitness.

At the same, the future of winger Ezekiel Otuoma remains uncertain as he is yet to report back to training with the military side.

"We have not seen him in training and only heard he has been spotted with Western Stima," Ulinzi chairman Lt Col Erick Oloo told Capital Sport, adding the former Muhoroni Youth man's contract ends on January 31.

Otuoma had limited playing time last season due to a recurring knee problem.

-Boot Camp in Nanyuki-

Meanwhile, Ulinzi is planning pre-season training camps in Mombasa and Nanyuki with Oloo also disclosing they will be trying to tie down a few more players to reinforce the squad.

"We have a few more players we are chasing and possibly before the end of the week we should have them sealed. We want to tie down a few areas in the team to ensure we are strong for continental football," Oloo said.

On the pre-season camps; "We have the primary plans set out and we will be confirming all the details soon. It is important for us to have camps outside plus some friendly matches to ensure our preparations are 100% okay."