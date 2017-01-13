South Africa: 2017, First Thoughts - Towards a Government of Poets

analysis

If poetry is taught at all, we are taught to read poets in isolation from each other - and in isolation from the politics of all time. Poetry is a badly neglected branch of politics, writes MARK HEYWOOD.

In Britain every year, a day is in late September or early October is declared to be National Poetry Day. Last year it fell on October 6. That day, a BBC radio station dedicated a whole day of programming to poetry. By chance, I happened to be driving across England that day. While I was listening a discussion about a new book that dissects the British poetic tradition pricked my ears. A few months later, over the December holiday period I found time to make its 600-page traverse.

We British: The Poetry of a People is about and quotes extensively from 15 centuries of British poetry. It is not nationalistic. It is "British" because it is of and about poetry that was written by people on British soil (yes, I know that is a contested notion and so does the writer); poetry of an ever-changing peoples. Immigration and national identity are one of its themes. Similar studies could and should be undertaken...