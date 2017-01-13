South Africa: Batters Spearhead Opening Win for Proteas Women

Half-centuries by the top three batters, led by Lizelle Lee set up victory by 86 runs for the Proteas in their first of five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Bangladesh at the Sheik Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

The visitors posted 251/3 after they were put into bat first by the hosts. Lee hit a Player of the Match award-winning 87 runs from 71 deliveries and shared a 122-run opening stand with Andrie Steyn (68 off 123) before she was dismissed by Nahida Akter in the 23 rd over. Steyn went on to share a 79-run, second-wicket partnership with Mignon du Preez (62* off 87) before her stumping off Salma Khatun.

Chloe Tryon fell for four off seven deliveries, but Marizanne Kapp hit an unbeaten 20 from 13 balls to give their side an above par total.

Bangladesh's reply was troubled by tumbling wickets. Suné Luus adapted well to the conditions and did the most damage, taking 3/52 in her 10-over spell. She was backed up well by captain, Dané van Niekerk (2/23). Ayabonga Khaka was the only seamer to get a breakthrough, taking just the wicket of Sharmin Akhter (2) up front to break the opening stand.

South Africa will look to take their winning momentum to the second ODI this Saturday, 14 January at the same venue.

Source: Sport24