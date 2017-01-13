12 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cause and Consequence - Our Deadly Roads

analysis By Wayne Duvenage

We need more than prayers and pleas to curb drunk driving and the resultant deaths. Our road fatalities will increase again next year, and the next, until those in authority take personal responsibility for this national embarrassment.

As predicted time and time again by many who have scribed on the subject, once again our shocking road death toll has risen. And if our Minister of Transport, Dipuo Peters, is not pleading for drivers to behave more responsibly, or praying for divine intervention, true to form another desperate grasp for a solution has been revealed - a call for the reclassification of punishment for drunk driving.

Clearly the minister and her advisers believe that they have no ability or responsibility to amend this shameful situation, in which some 15,000 lives will be lost and several billion in compensation and lost revenue to the nation will occur in 2017. And guess what? Our road fatalities will increase again next year, and the next, until those in authority take personal responsibility for this national embarrassment.

Making comments about the need for road users themselves to make a conscious decision not to break the law is futile in the absence of meaningful and uncorrupted...

