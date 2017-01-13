South Africa: Knights Frustrated By Rain Again

The Knights continued to suffer at the hands of the weather after day one of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Dolphins was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Thursday.

The hosts had their entire match against the log-leading Titans washed out by heavy rain in Bloemfontein last weekend.

On day one of round seven, the third-placed Central franchise were unable to take to the field against their second-placed opponents due to a wet pitch and outfield.

That left umpires Lubabalo Gcuma and Allahudien Paleker little choice but to call off play shortly after an inspection before 1pm.

More heavy rain is forecast for Friday.

