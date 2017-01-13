Kenya Up Two Places in Latest FIFA Rankings

Nairobi — National football team Harambee Stars have opened up the New Year placed 87th according to the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, rising two places up.

This comes just a few hours before the national team knows its opponents for the qualification of the 2019 African Cup of Nations with the draw set for Libreville, Gabon on Thursday night.

The first round qualification matches will be played between March 20 and 28.

Kenya has not been active since their twin 1-0 wins over Mozambique and Liberia in November last year, victories that brought head coach Stanley Okumbi's unbeaten run to eight matches.

Meanwhile, Cameroon is Africa's biggest mover having jumped three places up to 62nd and move 12th in Africa.

Egypt has also pushed into Africa's top three behind Senegal and Ivory Coast having moved one spot up.

Neighbors Uganda who make an appearance at the African Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years have dropped one place down to 73rd but remain East Africa's best placed team.

The world's top five retain the status quo with Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium ruling the world at the top.