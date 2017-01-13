Kenya: Jamleck Challenges Cord to Help Solve Education Problems

Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau has told Cord leaders to stop playing politics with the education of Kenya students.

Speaking while giving scholarships to 77 bright but needy students from Kigumo constituency, Mr Kamau accused the opposition of using the 2016 KCSE results to build its political agenda.

His comments follow a call by Cord leader Raila Odinga for an audit of the 2016 KCSE exam results.

Mr Kamau said that Cord is just wasting time and has failed to propagate a concrete solution and is instead fuelling crisis in the education sector.

Both Mr Odinga and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion have termed as suspicious the mass failures witnessed in the exam and called for an audit of the results.

But the Kigumo MP said leaders should not interfere with the results as they are a true reflection of the students' academic abilities.

ROT IN EDUCATION SECTOR

The legislator said the results had exposed the rot in the education system in Kenya, adding that exam cheating was a big worry and a major setback.

He hailed Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i terming him as a hands-on man and one of the most hardworking ministers.

Mr Kamau said that for a long time, Kenyans had complained of deteriorating education standards in the country.

"Cord is trying to seek political mileage but we urge them not to mess around with the education system as they will mess the lives of our children. The kids we are sponsoring are from needy backgrounds," he said.

'You cannot joke with the future of our kids. We need to allow and support Education CS Fred Matiang'i as he strives to clean it up," Mr Kamau added.

The MP said most Kenyans are contented with the results as well as the reforms in the education sector which are set to enhance credibility.

The MP said education remains his priority and lauded teachers from Kigumo Sub-County for their hard work.

The sub-county was ranked number one in Murang'a County for the fourth year in a row.

The 77 students under the Kigumo Education Endowment Fund (KEEF) received a total of Sh3.8M.

The fund, which was launched in 2008 with the aim of promoting education by sponsoring and mentoring bright but poor children, has so far sponsored more than 500 students.