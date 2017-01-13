Kenya: Shilling Holds Steady On Low Trading Activity

Nairobi — The shilling Thursday is trading at Sh103.30 buying against Sh104.10 selling to the dollar.

Commercial Bank of Africa Treasury Department says the shilling continues to trade steady against the dollar around its current lows with little activity in the market to drive the shilling in either direction.

Expectations are for the range bound trading within the current levels for the remainder of the day.

As at 1pm on Thursday the Pound Sterling traded at Sh127.45 buying and Sh127.85 selling while the Euro traded at Sh110.40 buying, against Sh110.70 selling.

100 Japanese Yen traded at Sh91.05 and selling at Sh91.35, while the South African Rand was at Sh7.61 buying and Sh7.71 selling.