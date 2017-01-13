Kenya: Ze Maria to Effect Closed-Door Sessions to Avoid Spying

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Jose Marcelo 'Ze Maria' Ferreira has said he will impose a closed door policy on his training sessions this season to avoid spying by opposition coaches and scouts.

The tactician has now called on fans who love to attend the club's sessions to understand they need privacy to impose match day tactics hence the decision to close the doors of their Camp Toyoyo training Ground.

"A lot of times since I arrived last season, fans come here to watch our trainings and coaches too come. Sometimes we want to close the pitch but it is almost impossible to do it here because the people want to see our training," Ferreira told Capital Sport.

"But this year we have to do it. We have only one option, to win every match, every competition. To do this sometimes we need privacy because it is impossible for us to do a surprise during the match when everyone is watching you train. Our fans have to understand this," the Brazilian coach said.

Gor Mahia finished the season without a trophy in 2016 and a bullish Ze Maria says the club will stop at nothing to sweep all competitions this season.

"This year we have no choice. We have to win all the three competitions because this is Gor Mahia and you have to win. Now I know most of the players in the league and how most teams play so things are going to be different. We have new good players and I know this season, Gor Mahia fans will enjoy the football," the former Brazilian right back added.

The tactician is also pleased with the club's pre-season transfer acquisitions especially in midfield, saying before leaving for holiday he had given specific instructions to beef up the side.

"I like the players we have especially in midfield because last year when Wendo (Ernest) got injured, then Collins (Okoth) was not there, we didn't have many players in that position and I asked the office to get some good players. Now I have very good players in that zone," he noted.

-Slams Eric 'Marcelo'-

He has also slammed former left-back Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma on his decision to leave the club for Georgia but he insists they will not struggle in that position even with Ouma's absence coupled by Abouba Sibomana's departure from the club.

"I received his (Ouma) decision on Tuesday and I heard he signed in Georgia. I can't understand this because it is not a good country to play football but it is his decision and we can't change. Now we have to think about the players we have," offered Ze Maria.

Gor has acquired the services of Mike Simiyu from Muhoroni Youth and Mohammed 'Maqbul' Karim from Jericho All Stars to fill the void at left-back and the coach is happy and confident they will comfortably slot in.

Gor will be travelling to Sudan on Friday for a four day camp including a friendly match against local champions Al Hilal and Ze Maria believes it will be a good platform to kick in some adrenaline ahead of the season.

"We have had four or five training sessions but I think it is important especially for us to play against a strong foreign team to test our power. Training is not much but we have to start like this because we have a tough match against Tusker on 29th January," the coach offered.

He has also disclosed they will turn down a request from Ugandan side Onduparaka FC for a friendly match instead saying they will focus on working on the team's fitness as well as cohesion with the new players.