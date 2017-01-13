South Africa: Stellenbosch University Offers Matriculants Second Chance to Improve Exam Results

Matriculants who passed their exams, but did not meet Stellenbosch University's entry criteria, now have a chance to improve their marks and reapply, the university has said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the university said learners who had passed their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams in 2015 and 2016 with an average of 60%, and had also managed to obtain 45% for both mathematics and physical science, could apply for a year-long programme to improve their marks.

The programme, SciMathUS, is offered by the university's Centre of Pedagogy (SUNCEP) and is aimed at offering learners from "educationally disadvantaged circumstances" a second chance to qualify for studies at the institution.

Students had the options to improve their marks in mathematics, physical sciences, accounting, as well as being given an introduction to economics, it said.

"Success is within reach of everyone who is willing to work hard," SUNCEP director Trevor van Louw, said.

Last year's intake of 97 students rewrote the 2016 NSC exam and managed to obtain nine distinctions in mathematics and 15 in physical sciences.

The average improvement in the two subjects was between 16% and 17% respectively, the institution said.

The top achiever in mathematics obtained 87%, while the highest mark in physical sciences was 89%.

Around 87% of the students passed with more than 60% in mathematics, which is the minimum entry requirement for most degree programmes at the university, it said.

For physical sciences, 92% of the group got a pass mark of more than 60%.

Students were encouraged to apply for the programme online before applications close on January 20.

