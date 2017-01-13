South Africa: ANCYL Mulls Discipline for Collen Maine Critics

The ANC Youth League is considering disciplining a national executive member who wrote an open letter criticising its president, Collen Maine.

"It's impossible to not consider disciplinary measures, because we are the ones who called for Jackson Mthembu to be disciplined when he broke rank," ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize told News24 on Thursday.

He said the league would not deal with the matter in public.

NEC member Rhulani Thembi Siweya wrote a letter titled "ANCYL President Collen Maine, your conduct is alien", which was published on the Daily Maverick's website this week.

Siweya accused Maine of crippling the liberation movement and doing nothing to unify it, at a time when the organisation most needed it.

She claimed she had tried to get Maine's attention on several occasions, and that writing an open letter had become the only way to do so.

She accused Maine of ignoring issues affecting the youth and, instead, becoming involved in debates over names and trading insults.

Maine had caused shock with some of his utterances, Siweya said.

In 2016, he was chastised after calling on the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association to take up arms in defence of President Jacob Zuma. He made the comments at a "Hands off Zuma" march in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

The NEC member said she continued to see Maine as a fellow comrade who needed to be told when he was in the wrong. She could no longer be part of processes she did not understand, but was expected to support.

Mlondi would not comment and said it was up to the ANCYL to respond. Siweya could not be reached for comment.

Source: News24