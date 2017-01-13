Kenya: Fatuma Zarika Wants to Defend WBC Belt in Nairobi

Newly crowned women's World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika wants to defend her title in Kenya, in April.

Zarika, 31, clinched the WBC belt last year on October 2 in Flint, Michigan, when she beat the defending champion, Jamaican Alicia Ashley on split points.

The champ on Thursday said Ashley wanted to challenge her for the title on February 17 in Jamaica, but she turned her down.

She said: "I felt that I would not have been ready for the fight as I have been very busy with personal matters since I came back from the USA in December."

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) secretary, Franklin "Kuka" Imbenzi said: "We have sought the support of Houcine Houchi, the president of the Africa Boxing Union, who is also the vice-president of WBC to bring the fight home and are optimistic that Zarika will defend her belt in Nairobi."

"Our objective as KPBC is to protect the interest of our boxer."

Imbenzi said that they have already identified a USA-based promoter who is willing to have the fight in Nairobi.

Zarika's triumph in October brought her record to 28 wins (16 KOs) 12 losses and two draws. If the title fight comes to Nairobi, it will be the second WBC World Championship event to be held in the country.

Conjestina 'Hands of Stone' Achieng, fought with Yvone Reis for 10 grueling rounds for a vacant WBC middleweight title in Nairobi on April 1, 2006, which Achieng lost on a split point decision.

Zarika on Thursday said that she has taken a former Kenya's heavy-weight champion, Omar Kasongo, as her coach.