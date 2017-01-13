Kenya: NYS Suspect's Mother Loses Bid to Retain Property

A mother of one of the key suspects in the theft of Sh791 million from the National Youth Service (NYS) has lost a bid to retain a vehicle allegedly bought using the stolen funds.

High Court Judge Hedwig Ong'udi, of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, on Thursday ruled that Asset Recovery Agency is allowed by law to detain Ms Charity Wangui Gethi's property while forensic investigations are ongoing.

Ms Wangui through her lawyer had said that her right to property had been violated by the Agency and that the motor vehicle, the subject of the application before court, should be returned to her for safe custody.

The Agency had on its part told the court that their investigations have revealed that the motor vehicle was bought using money stolen through the NYS fraudulent transactions.

Justice Ong'udi however said that besides stating that she was not involved in the NYS scandals, Ms Wangui failed to explain how she bought the vehicle.

"Yes it's her property but how did she acquire it, she has not mentioned anything about the acquisition," Justice Ong'udi said.

The judge explained that the Agency through their forensic investigations believe that the motor vehicle was bought using stolen money adding that until that issue is determined by the trial court, Ms Wangui cannot claim an absolute right over the vehicle.

The High Court was also informed that Ms Wangui and others are already facing criminal charges of money laundering before the Magistrate Court.

"The trial court will hear her and the others and make a determination," ruled Justice Ong'udi.

Ms Wangui had also claimed that she uses the motor vehicle in running her business and so its continued detention is causing her undue suffering which outweighs arguments by the Agency that the vehicle may be damaged, concealed or transferred.

The judge however stated that she had failed to present evidence to show that she is incurring any losses as a result of the detention of the vehicle. Further, that the vehicle is the subject of another court case and will still be required by the court as an exhibit.

In August last year, eight suspects linked to the Sh791 million NYS scam were charged in a fresh case of money laundering, and were each released on cash bails of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh1 million after they pleaded not guilty to 15 counts relating to transactions the prosecution says involved the stolen funds.

The case is among several other graft related cases which were late last year transferred to the newly established Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court for hearing and determination.