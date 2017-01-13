12 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Biometric Registration of University Students Hits Snag

By Ouma Wanzala

Biometric registration of students in both public and private universities across the country is yet to start nine months after the directive was issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Most universities have cited cost implications as a reason for their failure to implement the directive that was aimed at having data on all students in universities due to terror threats.

Commission for University Education (CUE) Chief executive officer David Some said the exercise was yet to start.

"Costs is standing on the way. Huduma centres are not ready for biometric registration," said Prof Some.

According to Dr Matiang'I's letter dated April 11, last year to CUE, the first report was supposed to be ready by May 9, the same year.

Dr Matiang'i has since reminded CUE that the report is long overdue.

"I wish to remind you that the submission of report on the implementation of the biometric identification system in all universities is long overdue," said Dr Matiang'i in another letter to CUE Chairman Prof Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha dated December 22, last year.

The registration was necessitated by increase in insecurity and terror attacks cases in the country as the government moved in to secure public places.

Universities were required to develop a functioning electronic register of all students registered by the respective university and college.

Also, all universities and constituent colleges were to create and maintain electronic databases for each student, by programme and year of study and that all students' details are captured through the biometric registration mechanism.

Higher learning institutions were also required to have bio data, including passport size photographs of each student residing within the institutions' accommodation facilities.

