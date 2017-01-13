Rwanda/Cote d'Ivoire: Rwanda Draw Cote d'Ivoire for 2019 Afcon Qualifiers

Rwanda's Amavubi will play Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.

The draw was held in Gabon on Thursday night and Amavubi, drawn out of Pot 4, were pitted in Group H of the qualifiers.

The Amavubi team which failed to qualify for this year's edition that starts in Gabon on Saturday will try their luck once again having qualified for the first time in 2004.

Rwanda will start her campaign for the 2019 finals in June this year when they play away to Central African Republic between June 5-13.

The remaining match days will be staged between March, 2018 until November, 2018.

The winner of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the tournament and hosts Cameroon will also be part of the qualifiers.

Former champions like Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia failed to qualify for this year's competition, which kicks off on Saturday, also in Libreville.

This is the second time oil-rich Gabon are hosting the tournament after they first did so in 2012 as joint hosts with Equatorial Guinea.

Group H: Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Rwanda and Central Africa

Fixtures

June 5-13, 2017

Cote d'Ivoire vs Guinea

Central Africa vs Rwanda

March 19-27, 2018

Guinea vs Central Africa

Rwanda vs Cote d'Ivoire

September 3-11, 2018

Cote d'Ivoire vs Central Africa

Guinea vs Rwanda

October 8-16, 2018

Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire

Rwanda vs Central Africa

November 5-13, 2018

Central Africa vs Guinea

Cote d'Ivoire vs Rwanda