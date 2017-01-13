Rwanda/Cote d'Ivoire: Rwanda Draw Cote d'Ivoire for 2019 Afcon Qualifiers

Rwanda's Amavubi will play Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.
The draw was held in Gabon on Thursday night and Amavubi, drawn out of Pot 4, were pitted in Group H of the qualifiers.
The Amavubi team which failed to qualify for this year's edition that starts in Gabon on Saturday will try their luck once again having qualified for the first time in 2004.
Rwanda will start her campaign for the 2019 finals in June this year when they play away to Central African Republic between June 5-13.
The remaining match days will be staged between March, 2018 until November, 2018.
The winner of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the tournament and hosts Cameroon will also be part of the qualifiers.
Former champions like Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia failed to qualify for this year's competition, which kicks off on Saturday, also in Libreville.
This is the second time oil-rich Gabon are hosting the tournament after they first did so in 2012 as joint hosts with Equatorial Guinea.
Group H: Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Rwanda and Central Africa
Fixtures
June 5-13, 2017
Cote d'Ivoire vs Guinea
Central Africa vs Rwanda
March 19-27, 2018
Guinea vs Central Africa
Rwanda vs Cote d'Ivoire
September 3-11, 2018
Cote d'Ivoire vs Central Africa
Guinea vs Rwanda
October 8-16, 2018
Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire
Rwanda vs Central Africa
November 5-13, 2018
Central Africa vs Guinea
Cote d'Ivoire vs Rwanda