12 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kidnapped Eight-Month-Old Baby Found Unharmed

Authorities have found a missing 8-month-old baby unharmed after the infant was allegedly kidnapped.

Baby Lucas had last been seen on Tuesday morning when his grandmother allowed a woman, Miranda "Mindy" Julies, who is known to them, to take the child to someone down the road. The woman never returned.

Kraaifontein police opened an abduction case and had called on the public to assist them in recovering Lucas and the woman.

Kraaifontein SAPS station commander Brigadier Gerda van Niekerk previously thanked members from the community who had been assisting them in their search so far.

Source: News24

