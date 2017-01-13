13 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Urges Churches to Embrace Archbishop Mugecha's Unity Bid

By Irene Mugo

Tetu MP Ndung'u Gethenji has urged people to respect the late Archbishop John Batista Mugecha's wish to unite the two Independent churches.

While eulogising the AIPCK archbishop at his home on Thursday, the MP urged everyone to put their differences aside and give him a decent send off.

"If indeed he intended to unite his church with the Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), it is a decision that need to be supported and celebrated. That was such a noble endeavour," said Mr Gethenji.

But the AIPCK chairman and spokesman George Njuruba disputed the reports saying their church will not fold to join another one and urged people to shun spreading falsehoods.

Mr Gethenji eulogised the archbishop as a leader who played a role not only in church but also in political and national issues.

"The unity of the Independence Church is symbolic to what Kenya as a country stands for. His memories will remain nostalgic in everyone's mind and heart," he said.

This comes after members of the two factions almost fought at his home when they met to mourn the archbishop after claims emerged he had tried folding his church to reunite in one church.

According to his son, Paul Wahome, he will be buried on January 18 at his home in Tetu.

He died while receiving treatment at the Outspan Hospital in Nyeri.

