Kenya: Baby Found Suckling Dead Mother in Tharaka Nithi

A woman's naked body was found on Thursday in a thicket in Kibuka Village in Tharaka-Nithi County in a suspected case of rape and murder.

A child was also found suckling on the lifeless body.

Kibuka Assistant Chief Mathew Kabira said the incident was reported by a resident, Stephen Kinyua, who was walking along the Skylimit road when he heard a child crying from a nearby bush.

"On checking, he found a naked body of a female adult and a child suckling," Mr Kabira said.

He said the body was later identified to be that of Purity Kathomo from Tunyai Village.

The victim's clothes were not at the scene, with a police report stating that she might have been raped before being killed.

The body was taken to the Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Police are investigating the death.