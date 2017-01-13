Congo-Kinshasa: DRC - a Country in Fresh Crisis

analysis

The Democratic Republic of Congo is at the crossroads. Fears are high and citizens are worried that the country could relapse back to violence, giving the fragile peace no time to sustain itself.

Like some other countries in transition, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) once again, finds itself at a crossroads. This time around, the country has to contend with a political imbroglio created by what is alleged to be the current president, Joseph Kabila's subterfuge to cling to power- by hook or by crook. The D-day for the Congolese president's second and final term in office was December 19, 2016. Alas, that was not to be the case. This was not the most shocking turn of events after all. This is so because the May 2016 Constitutional Court ruling had already shed some light on what the Congolese should expect on that fateful day.

After fighting side by side with his father, President Laurent Kabila, the young Kabila assumed reigns of power 10 days after his father's assassination by one of his bodyguards in 2001. Thus, Joseph Kabila became one the youngest African president. Correspondingly, expectations were justifiably high both domestically and internationally. Blame it on his chutzpah,...