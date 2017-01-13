South Africa: Water Scarcity Takes Heavy Toll On Mpumalanga Pupils

Taps that have run dry in Gedlembane, Mpumalanga, have left children having to wake up several hours earlier in the morning to fetch water to bath before going to school.

"Our government is useless. We have been complaining about water but no one is willing to help us. Pupils have to wake up at around 03:00 in the morning and walk distances to neighbouring communities to get water," said an angry Nomcebo Zulu.

"They have to walk for 15 to 30 minutes to get water so they can get cleaned up for school," she said.

Zulu said she not only blames the government for this but also locals who interfere with the infrastructure.

"Locals contribute to this matter as there are many illegal pipe connections and other pipes were cut off."

A Grade 4 pupil said: "What can we say? We want to be clean and teachers chase us from class if we are dirty or smelly."

Joseph Ngala, spokesperson for the Mbombela Local Municipality, had little to offer in the way of hope and said the recent rains had made matters worse.

"I know that water situation is not only particular to the community mentioned but the larger community of Nsikazi south due to recent heavy rains. We are still trying to get [solutions] on how the issue can be resolved."

Source: News24