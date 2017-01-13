13 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Water Scarcity Takes Heavy Toll On Mpumalanga Pupils

Tagged:

Related Topics

Taps that have run dry in Gedlembane, Mpumalanga, have left children having to wake up several hours earlier in the morning to fetch water to bath before going to school.

"Our government is useless. We have been complaining about water but no one is willing to help us. Pupils have to wake up at around 03:00 in the morning and walk distances to neighbouring communities to get water," said an angry Nomcebo Zulu.

"They have to walk for 15 to 30 minutes to get water so they can get cleaned up for school," she said.

Zulu said she not only blames the government for this but also locals who interfere with the infrastructure.

"Locals contribute to this matter as there are many illegal pipe connections and other pipes were cut off."

A Grade 4 pupil said: "What can we say? We want to be clean and teachers chase us from class if we are dirty or smelly."

Joseph Ngala, spokesperson for the Mbombela Local Municipality, had little to offer in the way of hope and said the recent rains had made matters worse.

"I know that water situation is not only particular to the community mentioned but the larger community of Nsikazi south due to recent heavy rains. We are still trying to get [solutions] on how the issue can be resolved."

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Saved the SABC' - Former Chair

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane has told Parliament that he had saved the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.