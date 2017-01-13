Kenya: CJ Blames Poor Services On Disunity

Chief Justice David Maraga has blamed poor services on disunity and poorly coordinated reporting systems among agencies in the justice system.

During the opening of the court users' committee conference at Utalii College in Nairobi on Thursday, Justice Maraga said agencies should be held accountable when services fail.

"As the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has said, we keep blaming one another. When we come together and harmonise a reporting system, we will be able to tell which organisations are bringing others down," he said.

The CJ added that the National Council for the Administration of Justice would be strengthened.

"I am happy to announce that the World Bank has allocated Sh500,000 to every court users' committee," Justice Maraga said.

He added that the council had developed policies in the last three years "which are in various stages of implementation".

The CJ thanked his predecessor Willy Mutunga for his leadership of the Judiciary.

He said he was certain his decades long experience in the profession would enable him build on the success of Dr Mutunga.