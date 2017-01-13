12 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Kenya: The Great Wall of Kenya - 'A Weird Solution to a Much Bigger Problem'

Kenya's latest solution to its security problems is an ancient one: a wall. Construction has begun on a new barrier separating northern Kenya from Somalia, but not everyone is convinced that it is the right approach. By NJERI KIMANI.

After a year's delay, construction finally began in December on an 800km wall on Kenya's northern border designed to keep out al-Shabaab militants from Somalia.

The wall is made of concrete and will be reinforced with barbed wire and electrified fencing, as well as deep ditches reminiscent of the type seen in Kenyan prisons. Armed guards will be stationed in watchtowers positioned along the wall.

The project is fully funded by the Kenyan government. Labour comes from the National Youth Service and the Ministry of Transport, while the Kenyan Defence Force will be on the ground to provide security. In total, the wall is expected to cost Kenya a staggering 200-million shillings (R26.6-million) per kilometre.

Senior government officials have hailed the construction of the wall, saying it will be a key factor in curbing potential terrorist attacks.

"It symbolises the joint effort by Somalia and Kenyan government to fight al-Shabaab who have been a menace to the residents," said Interior Secretary...

