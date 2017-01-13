Kenya: Four Bridge Pupils Win Sh72 Million Scholarship to Study in the U.S.

Four pupils from Bridge International Academies have won full secondary school education scholarships to prestigious secondary schools in the United States.

The four: Peace Kiponda, Joyce Katana from Mombasa, Melvin Kanaiza from Nairobi and Vitalis Wekesa from Uasin Gishu will start their education in the US in August this year.

They will study at the World School in New York, and St Anne's Belfield School in Virginia in a scholarship worth Sh72 million.

The students for two weeks will be in Boston with Bridge staff to acclimatize with life and culture in the US before starting their education.

Already, 34 others from the school have received scholarships from Equity Foundation, Kenya Education Fund, Mpesa foundation and Bridge Initiatives.

The four will join four other students from the schools who are already studying in the US after they joined in 2015.

"Each of the students will benefit from a tuition scholarship worth about Sh4.9 million per year over a 4-year learning period," said Jackline Walumbe a Senior Manager, Public Relations at the academies.

She added that the scholarship covers all their tuition fee and they will be accommodated with families living in the US.

"Bridge Academies will meet all transport and logistical fees associated with the facilitation for travel in order to benefit from the scholarship," said Ms Walumbe.

While on scholarship, the students will serve as Bridge ambassadors, which means that - in July of every year, when they are home in Kenya on school holidays they will act as volunteer counselors for Bridge students at symposium academic camps.

"Bridge Academies will continue to support Kenyan children in attaining highest levels of education by seeking scholarship opportunities in Kenya and in the US," said Ms Walumbe.

The academies which operate in slum areas has more than 400 schools with a population of about 100,000.