12 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ton-Up Hash Scripts Fairy-Tale Century As South Africa Take Control At the Wanderers

Hashim Amla joined an elite club of players to score a hundred in his hundredth Test and while the man himself says he's "just grateful to have scored some runs", South Africans are even more grateful that he's graced the stage with his presence for so long. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Don't ever drop Hashim Amla. No matter who you play for, that's the best advice you'll get when you come up against South Africa and have the unfortunate task of having to bowl to a Hashim Amla in form.

When Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva put down Amla just before lunch on day one of the third Test against South Africa, that advice would have been nagging at them even if, by Amla's impeccable standards, he'd been going through a bit of a lean patch. Amla had managed a mere five runs. He'd faced just 19 balls, scratching and prodding his way around under overcast skies. Even when the teams returned after the break, Amla still looked uneasy.

For selectors, the advice about dropping Amla is pretty much the same as it is for teams: don't do it. Fortunately for South Africa's Test team selectors, they didn't need that advice...

