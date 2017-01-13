13 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Part of Aberdare National Park Goes Up in Flames

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Irene Mugo

A section of the Aberdare National Park went up in flames on Friday as drought ravages both human and animal lives in many parts of Kenya.

The flames had not been contained as 2pm amid fears over the fate of wild animals and rare tree species.

Nyeri Kenya Forest Service Zonal Manager Muchiri Mathinji said the fire broke out at around 10am in the moorland area of the Aberdare Ranges.

This comes after the national forester issued a fire alert due to the persistent hot and windy weather sweeping across the country.

HOT AND WINDY

"We cannot estimate the damage as of now but we are looking for an aircraft to assess the situation," he said.

Mr Mathinji said when the weather is too hot and windy, fire spreads very fast and called on people living near forests to be on the lookout.

"We are calling people living near forests to be very careful and avoid using fire without any safety measures," he said.

He said they had already mobilised officers to assess the situation and were already heading to the area to contain the fire.

In the notice published on Wednesday, KFS said all precautionary measures had been put in place, including sensitising communities living in forested areas, on deterrence, detecting and subdual of fire outbreaks.

HIGH RISK

The forest Act 2005 recognises the role of communities in co-management of forests in Kenya and the government involves people living around Aberdare National Park.

"The fires are imminent in Gathiuru area in Mt Kenya, parts of Gatarakwa in the slopes of Aberdare Forest, which are high risk areas," said Mr Mathinji.

Also, the public has been urged to remain vigilant and report possible forest fire threats and outbreaks to the KFS offices through the hot line number 020 250 2508.

The dry season of January to March and August to September are characterised by high temperatures which makes forests and other vegetation areas highly susceptible to fire outbreaks.

Kenya

Govt Gives Doctors More Time to End Strike

The government has extended the time for resolving the doctors' labour dispute from 60 to 90 days in a move seeking to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.